Mom tells son she ate all his Halloween candy, his reaction is adorable

By Brandon Longo
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, New Jersey -- For the past several years, Jimmy Kimmel has challenged parents to post a video telling their kids they ate all of their Halloween candy.

For Meghan Stamelos, of Galloway Township, New Jersey, the reaction of her 5-year-old son, Declan, couldn't have been more adorable.

"Hey, I gotta tell you something, but I don't want you to be mad," said Meghan.



"Are you gonna be mad at me?" added Meghan.

"Firstly, just tell me. I might. I don't know," said Declan.

"So last night after you went to bed, me and daddy were really hungry. We ate all your Halloween candy," Meghan told Declan.

"You shouldn't eat the food in the trick-or-treat. You should eat the food in the fridge," responded Declan.

Declan told his mother that he was a little mad and that he was planning on eating the candy after school.

"I ate all your Skittles and Snickers," Meghan said.

"You shouldn't eat my Snickers. I love Snickers," Declan said.

Declan was later let in on the secret.

"I'm just kidding," said Meghan.

"Why did you do that," asked Declan.



"This guy named Jimmy Kimmel told me to do it," Meghan responded.

"I'm mad at you Jimmy Kimmel," said Declan.

Jimmy Kimmel airs weeknights right here on ABC at 11:35 p.m.
