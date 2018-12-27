A mother is sending out a warning to other parents to do a safety check on children's Christmas gifts after her son's laser tag gun exploded.Maria Rendon says her son had been playing with the laser gun for a few minutes when it overheated and started smelling like smoke.Rendon said that as she grabbed it, one of the batteries popped out."(And) then it did this back to me. It just squirted. It made a popping noise and squirted black stuff all over me," Rendon said.The product was sold under the Sharper Image brand who told Rendon to contact the manufacturer.The manufacturer says it is working with the family to give them a new toy and will be inspecting the old one to find out what caused the explosion.