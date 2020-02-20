Monsignor Craig Harrison files defamation lawsuit against Fresno Diocese, Chancellor

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Monsignor Craig Harrison filed a defamation lawsuit against the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno and the Chancellor for the Fresno Diocese, Teresa Dominguez, on Thursday.The lawsuit claims defamatory statements were made by Dominguez and the Diocese in a news article released on May 19, 2019.The civil suit comes nearly one week after officials announced Monsignor Harrison would not face criminal charges in a Fresno County case. The victim accused Harrison of abuse during his time at St. Joseph's in Firebaugh.Last July, the Bakersfield Police Department said it would not file charges against Harrison in an alleged sexual battery case that occurred during the early 1990s due to insufficient evidence.