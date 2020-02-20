lawsuit

Monsignor Craig Harrison files defamation lawsuit against Fresno Diocese, Chancellor

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Monsignor Craig Harrison filed a defamation lawsuit against the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno and the Chancellor for the Fresno Diocese, Teresa Dominguez, on Thursday.

The lawsuit claims defamatory statements were made by Dominguez and the Diocese in a news article released on May 19, 2019.

RELATED: Wide variety of reactions come from Monsignor Craig Harrison case

The civil suit comes nearly one week after officials announced Monsignor Harrison would not face criminal charges in a Fresno County case. The victim accused Harrison of abuse during his time at St. Joseph's in Firebaugh.

Last July, the Bakersfield Police Department said it would not file charges against Harrison in an alleged sexual battery case that occurred during the early 1990s due to insufficient evidence.

RELATED: No charges for Monsignor Craig Harrison in sexual battery investigation due to insufficient evidence

This is a developing story.

Editor's Note: The video above is from our Feb. 15, 2020 broadcast.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybakersfieldbakersfieldsocietycatholic churchlawsuit
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LAWSUIT
Man sues hospital after wife dies during C-section birth
Christian man suing USPS says he was made to work Sundays
Astros season ticket holder files lawsuit over cheating scandal
Students sue to block transgender athletes from girls sports
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Porterville library fire: 2 teens will not be tried as adults, authorities say
Family and friends remember fire captain killed in Porterville library fire
President Trump honors firefighters in deadly Porterville library blaze
Woman dies after being hit by train in SE Fresno
No death penalty sought for man accused of killing Nick Kauls
Woman dies after two-car crash in Fresno County
Trump ally Roger Stone gets 40 months in case that roiled DOJ
Show More
Abandoned home destroyed by flames in Tulare
USC offers free tuition to some students to increase access
2 men caught on camera stealing bikes from Clovis store
President Trump speaks with farmers in Bakersfield
Custom casket made for Minnesota bus driver after 50+ years of work
More TOP STORIES News