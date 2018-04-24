Personalize your weather by entering a location.
CALIFORNIA
Motorists getting treated to a beautiful sight on the Grapevine
KFSN
Tuesday, April 24, 2018
Motorists on the grapevine are getting treated to a beautiful sight on their commute.
Fields of wildflowers are blooming all over the hills paint them in bright orange and yellow.
Check out some of the photos of the dazzling floral landscape below.
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
