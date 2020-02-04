Society

Mural in New York City honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant

By Eyewitness News
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN -- There's a new tribute in New York City to honor Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Artist Efren Andaluz has been working on the mural in downtown Brooklyn since Friday.

The piece shows Kobe on a basketball court looking at his daughter.

When the work is finished, it will include the names of everyone killed in last week's helicopter crash.

The mural is one of several works of art popping up around the country to honor the NBA star and his daughter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyartkobe bryanthelicopter crashabc7ny instagrammural arts
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Raging fire destroys Fresno County business
Fresno PD release 911 call after arresting teen with autism
Stolen car crashes into 2 vehicles at River Park, 2 seriously hurt
Democrats have no Iowa caucus results, blame 'coding issue'
Passenger aboard cruise tests positive for coronavirus
1 killed, 5 wounded in shooting on Greyhound bus near Lebec
Woman doused in flammable liquid, lit on fire: Police
Show More
Kobe Bryant death: 911 calls detail moments after helicopter crash
Fresno Police handcuffed 16-year-old with autism after he had seizure, mom says
7-year-old boy hit by car while crossing street in Merced
Memorial service for Altobelli family to be held at Angel Stadium
Inmate dies after attack by cellmate at Delano prison
More TOP STORIES News