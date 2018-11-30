SOCIETY

Museum dedicated to marijuana coming to Los Angeles in early 2019

EMBED </>More Videos

A museum dedicated to marijuana is coming to Los Angeles by early 2019.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES --
A museum dedicated to marijuana is coming to Los Angeles by early 2019.

Weedmaps, a digital guide on where to buy marijuana and related products, said it is bringing the "Museum of Weed" to the city.

Dedicated to showcasing the drug's history, milestones and pop culture influences, the museum will take visitors through different time periods and locations pertinent to cannabis.

A 20-second video published to YouTube previewing the museum highlights moments related to cannabis culture.

Details regarding the location of the museum and date of opening were not immediately available.

The passage of Proposition 64 in 2016 legalized recreational use of marijuana in California.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybusinessmarijuanamuseumsLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Pope charmed by 'undisciplined' disabled child
Holiday must-have: Alexa-enabled Big Mouth Billy Bass
Woman claims she was denied service for not tipping enough
Watch the lighting of the National Christmas Tree
More Society
Top Stories
Family of hit-and-run victim calls for stiffer penalties
Face transplant patient reveals his incredible transformation
The interrogation tapes: How police got Chris Watts to change his story
Study: dogs are not as smart as you think they are
VIDEO: Two men break into taco truck in northwest Fresno
Rain, wind spark fear of mudslides
Rain brings with it road closures, health problems for Fresno residents
9-year-old who wrote to NBA star Steph Curry says she "can't believe" he responded
Show More
All charges dropped against man jailed for soliciting attorney's murder
Visalia mother charged in death of baby daughter gets 4 years' probation
Rain, wind bring sporadic flooding across Fresno, Copper Avenue shut down
Livingstone's may reopen next week, 2 years after arson attack
New app Scrubz aims to be the 'Uber' of house cleaning
More News