Society

Mystery Grinch gives Haddonfield, NJ family 'violation' for Christmas light display

HADDONFIELD, New Jersey -- Residents of a southern New Jersey town are wondering who left an anonymous and snarky note telling a family their Christmas lights display was sorely lacking.

Angela Beatty said the note appeared on her doorstep in Haddonfield on Christmas Eve.

The letter said the decoration, which features a single tree lit in blue lights, displays "lack of neat, organized and/or classy lighting."

It said it was sent by the "S & V Panel" and urged the family to "reflect on your flaws this offseason and correct them for next year," and enclosed a box of white lights to "jump start your 2020 planning."

Photo provided to Action News



"It was the rudest and most ignorant award from my neighbors," Beatty told the Courier-Post of Cherry Hill. "I've had an awful year, so getting this letter hit a nerve."

Beatty told the newspaper the family has lost a beloved pet this year and is nursing an ill relative back to health. She said the family also was recently involved in a car accident and that she was too depressed to put time into decorating.

"It was unnecessary," Angela's son, Sam Beatty, told Action News on Thursday night. "My grandfather was a policeman in New York and it's lit blue for the police."

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycamden countychristmas
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CHP escorting traffic over I-5 at Grapevine, SR 58 in Tehachapi; expect delays
Big rig driver found dead on I-5 identified as Madera man, CHP says
Man shot in leg during drive-by shooting in central Fresno
Driver hits woman lying in southeast Fresno roadway
Wreckage found of Hawaii tour helicopter carrying 7
L.A. Clippers star named AP Male Athlete of 2019
Prices dropping for round-trip flights to Hawaii this winter, spring
Show More
Los Banos woman arrested in Southern California for sex trafficking minor
Teen tries to smuggle 220 pounds of meth across US-Mexico border
Man killed trying to save his daughters during California apartment fire
Alaska adding flight to San Diego, bigger plane to Seattle from Fresno in 2020
Texas deputy responds to home invasion, shoots father of resident
More TOP STORIES News