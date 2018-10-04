NASA

NASA astronauts return to Earth after 197-day mission

They are aboard the Soyuz Spacecraft, which undocked from the International Space Station overnight.

NASA astronauts Drew Feustel, Ricky Arnold and a Russian Cosmonaut are now on their way back to earth on Thursday.

The crew is completing a 197-day mission spanning more than three-thousand earth orbits and a journey of over 83 million miles.

They handed over control of the space station to crewmate Alexander Gerst of the European Space Agency on Wednesday.
