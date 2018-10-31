NASA engineers take pumpkin carving to the next level

NASA Engineers just out did us all when it comes to pumpkin carving!The Space Agency hosted its seventh year for the contest at NASA'S Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena.As you can see, the simple smiling pumpkin or carved faces would not be enough at this competition.The contestants took standard jack-o-lanterns and made them spin, light up, glow, and even battle other pumpkins!All the contestants had to create their entries on their own time.The prize for coming up with all these displays?Just good ole fashion bragging rights.