Nationally-known glassblowing company celebrates 25 years in Fresno

"It's pretty amazing stuff, it keeps us busy," said Bob Kliss. He and his wife Laurie are celebrating 25 years of glassblowing in Fresno at Kliszewski Glass.
WATCH: Bob Kliss Creates Glass Art from Start to Finish
Their studio is in the back corner of Chris Sorensen studios in Downtown Fresno, where they've been creating art from molten glass for decades.
RELATED: Nearly 94 years old, Fresno's "Man of Steel" keeps creating and influencing
Bob became interested in glassblowing during a trip to Disneyland where he saw an artist creating Cinderella's shoe. He later decided to pursue it as a career, taking his first class at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. While Bob does the glassblowing with the help of assistants, Laurie handles the books and everything else needed to run the business.
"I can be the slave driver when I have to be," Laurie said as Bob laughed. The pair have turned their studio into a destination spot for unique art in the Valley, and their art ships all over the nation.
"There's always been an abundance of artists here in town, ceramics, painters, you can throw a rock and hit one," Bob said.
During the busy season, the couple is shipping out more than 50 pieces each month. They range from glass botanicals to pumpkins and can be viewed at shows, during ArtHop or by stopping in at the studio.
Bob and Laurie also offer workshops for anyone interested in learning the basics of glassblowing. The workshops typically happen on weekends and are by appointment.
For more information on workshops or their art, call Bob and Laurie at the studio at 559-497-6610 or visit klissglass.com.