ABC30.com Original

Nationally-known glassblowing company celebrates 25 years in Fresno

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You don't stay in business for a quarter century without having fun doing it.

"It's pretty amazing stuff, it keeps us busy," said Bob Kliss. He and his wife Laurie are celebrating 25 years of glassblowing in Fresno at Kliszewski Glass.

WATCH: Bob Kliss Creates Glass Art from Start to Finish
EMBED More News Videos

Watch Bob Kliss create art from molten glass as he and his wife celebrate 25 years in the glassblowing business.



Their studio is in the back corner of Chris Sorensen studios in Downtown Fresno, where they've been creating art from molten glass for decades.

RELATED: Nearly 94 years old, Fresno's "Man of Steel" keeps creating and influencing

Bob became interested in glassblowing during a trip to Disneyland where he saw an artist creating Cinderella's shoe. He later decided to pursue it as a career, taking his first class at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. While Bob does the glassblowing with the help of assistants, Laurie handles the books and everything else needed to run the business.

"I can be the slave driver when I have to be," Laurie said as Bob laughed. The pair have turned their studio into a destination spot for unique art in the Valley, and their art ships all over the nation.

"There's always been an abundance of artists here in town, ceramics, painters, you can throw a rock and hit one," Bob said.

During the busy season, the couple is shipping out more than 50 pieces each month. They range from glass botanicals to pumpkins and can be viewed at shows, during ArtHop or by stopping in at the studio.

Bob and Laurie also offer workshops for anyone interested in learning the basics of glassblowing. The workshops typically happen on weekends and are by appointment.

For more information on workshops or their art, call Bob and Laurie at the studio at 559-497-6610 or visit klissglass.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresno downtownartarthoparts & cultureabc30.com originalfresno downtown
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC30.COM ORIGINAL
Recovering addicts helping Fresno's addicted at CAP
Nearly one million pounds of food saved through UC Merced program
At 78 years old, Merced man still pushing the limits as drag racer
After caring for cemetery for decades, Madera couple looking to pass the torch
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News