The start of each new semester brings the same old problems to Cambridge Avenue.Neighbors came to vent.Families say there's constant litter from students.Cars constantly blocked them in or out of their own driveways.And the drivers aren't always receptive to moving."I've had the finger given to me and some vulgar language, and just primarily I don't own the street and they can park there," said resident Lori Loera.More than 50 neighbors complained to Councilwoman Esmeralda Soria Monday night.They say it's not just students from Fresno City College.Teachers from Fresno High School are parking on their streets too."They end up parking so far that so its difficult for me to drive into my driveway without hitting them or scraping my car," said neighbor Zana Frownfelter.Many came to this community meeting with their own solutions. Some asked for more code enforcement, while others wanted to try out diagonal parking."We will also be looking at doing parking markers in some of the neighborhood areas, we'll be piloting that for two streets," said Councilwoman Esmeralda Soria.The city says all the suggestions are being taken into consideration.Families are happy to find ways to co-exist.The city says they're also going to work with both campuses to send messages to students and staff to address litter issues.They'll aslo work to get teachers to park on school property when there is the available space.