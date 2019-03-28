New apartment complex to open in Northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are hard at work putting the finishing touches on Granville Homes new apartment complex, Brookside Villas, in Northeast Fresno."Were finishing this project smack in the middle of an area where there is lots of jobs and folks want to live in this part of town," said CEO Darius Assemi.The complex is one of the latest to spring up in the city. It features 162 one and two bedroom units.Each one has special, high tech features like a security system and keyless entry.Each room has it's very own climate control system."One person that runs hot, one person that runs cold, you can just heat and cool your one individual space and not have to waste energy," said Tiffany Marshall.Marshall says the goal was to make each apartment feel like a piece of home."We built the same quality of our homes that we put into this apartment complex," she said. "That kind of sets us apart from a lot of other apartment communities in the area."Greg Terzakis, Senior Vice President with the California Apartment Association, says more complexes in town does not mean you'll start seeing a fall in rent prices.Over the years rent in Fresno has steadily increased.A recent report form Rent Cafe put the current average is $1,045 for an 872 square foot apartment.That's a six percent increase from last year."Obviously the economy has gotten better in the last few years which means you are going to have more jobs and more people working. there will be greater demand, and they will build that demand based on supply," Terzakis said.Of course, if you're looking for something nicer the odds are you'll have to pay more.Brookside Villas is having its grand opening this Saturday. More units are still being built, with the goal of being completed by April.Rent starts at $1,295.