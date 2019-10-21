society

New dispensary set to open this week in Farmersville

In the South Valley, a new retail cannabis dispensary storefront is set to open in just a few days in Farmersville.

Token Farms will open with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Oct. 25th at 2 pm.

It's located right off Highway 198 just east of Visalia.

Their website says they aren't a typical dispensary and will have an open store layout.

All their products will be available in different sections of the store.

They'll include flower, wax, edibles, vape, pre-rolls, accessories and apparel.

Roughly 12 to 15 customers will be allowed into the showroom at a time.

Others will wait in the reception area.
