unemployment California

California unemployment: New EDD call center employees finish training, wait time still 40 minutes

A year into the pandemic and the state's unemployment call center is still overwhelmed with callers.
By and Mike Sterling, Simone Chavoor
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- A year into the pandemic and the state's unemployment call center is still overwhelmed with callers.

On Thursday, the Employment Development Department announced that 251 new call center workers completed the department's expedited training program earlier this week.

But even with nearly 3,500 agents, the average wait time to reach someone is about 40 minutes.

RELATED: Man has to pay $3,000 in surprise taxes after EDD withholding mistake

Also, fraud remains a big issue. EDD spokeswoman Loree Levy says California is not alone.

"Of course the issue of unprecedented fraud is much bigger than just California. It is indeed a nationwide issue. Virtually every state in the nation is experiencing a barrage of fraudulent activity on a scale we have just simply never seen before. The US Labor Department Inspector General's office estimates that more than $63 billion nationally has been paid out improperly through fraud or errors," Levy said.

RELATED: California man loses all his benefits after returning EDD overpayment

The department said that if unemployed Californians receive a tax form they don't agree with -- or think is a result of identity theft -- the EDD has established a dedicated phone line with an additional 300 agents to assist.

Levy also stressed that the EDD is working to improve the clarity of its instructions on its website so that people can better understand how to apply and certify for their benefits. "We continue seeking to improve the information available to customers about how to file for unemployment, and certify their eligibility for payment every two weeks. Every customer who understands the information on the website, or our automated phone system, is of course one less call into the call center and every word matters to us," she said. Levy also said that the EDD is expanding language access by translating more documents and forms into languages other than English and Spanish.

RELATED: California unemployment: EDD addresses improvement strategies, tax confusion
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniasacramentocoronavirus californiairsmoneyunemployment californiataxescoronavirusinsurance fraudunemploymentjobs
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
How jail inmates got $250K in EDD benefits
Woman watches via text as scammer drains EDD benefits
EXCLUSIVE: Here's how millions were stolen in CA EDD scam
UNEMPLOYMENT CALIFORNIA
CA man loses benefits after returning EDD overpayment
CA inmate, Fresno man charged with EDD fraud
Man has to pay $3K in surprise taxes after EDD mistake
CA couple finds stolen EDD money, gets tax bill
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man critically injured after stabbing in southwest Fresno
Valley's travel industry starts to heal again
Porterville Unified student-athletes hold protest to play
Stimulus check updates: Senate nears relief bill votes after half-day GOP delay
COVID impacts more kids from Black, Latino communities
CA business owners stunned to discover tax on PPP loan
Vulnerable neighborhoods in Valley to get more vaccine doses
Show More
Man devastated by COVID gets rare double lung transplant
Johnson & Johnson vaccine arriving in Kings Co. next week
Video shows attack on older Asian man in SF laundromat
CA man loses benefits after returning EDD overpayment
Valley student-athletes hold out hope for season
More TOP STORIES News