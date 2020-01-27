Society

New mural honoring Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter Gianna pops up in LA

MID-CITY, LOS ANGELES -- Less than 24 hours after the death of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, a new mural dedicated to the two popped up in the Mid-City area of Los Angeles.

The mural features their faces with the words "Kobe & Gigi Forever. Daddy's Girl."

LA landmarks light up in purple and gold to honor Kobe Bryant

The father and daughter were among the nine people killed Sunday when a helicopter crashed in Calabasas.

Tributes continue to pour in and makeshift memorials have been popping up across Southern California since the tragedy.

PHOTOS: Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna shared love of basketball
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societykobe bryantmural artsmemorial
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno basketball team was at Kobe's facility when tragedy struck
Live: Impeachment trial of President Trump continues
Kobe Bryant's helicopter flew in fog that grounded other choppers
ESPN to re-air Kobe Bryant's final NBA game Monday night
Man critically injured after he's shot in the neck in Huron
Lindsay man sentenced 1,015 years in prison for child molestation
California helicopter crash: What we know about all 9 victims
Show More
Robbery suspect fleeing Tulare police shot in the leg by officer
Kobe and Gianna Bryant: Fresno reacts to tragic death
Kobe Bryant talks about daughter Gianna in 2018 'Kimmel' interview
Driver falls asleep, crashes into pole in northwest Fresno
Kobe Bryant: 7 things to know about Los Angeles Lakers legend
More TOP STORIES News