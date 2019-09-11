Society

New Zealand firefighters honor 9/11 first responders with haka

AUCKLAND, New Zealand -- Firefighters in New Zealand performed a haka to pay tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of first responders who died in the line of duty on September 11th.

The tribute took place under Auckland's Sky Tower.

After the haka, more than 200 firefighters climbed the stairs of the 328-meter high tower in memory of their American counterparts.

Three chiefs from the New York Fire Department attended the event, according to TVNZ.

Ambassador Scott Brown tweeted video of the tribute, saying, "An appropriate and uniquely Kiwi way to remember the bravery and sacrifice of 9/11 first responders."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyseptember 11september 11thfirefighters
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
18 years later, America vows to 'never forget' 9/11
Trump admin to propose ban on flavorings used in e-cigarettes
6 Clovis Unified students injured in crash involving school bus
Toddler found wandering by herself in SE Fresno reunited with her father
'You saved my life:' Woman looking for 3 strangers who aided her after crash
Parents say final goodbye to 5-month-old daughter, her organs donated
Trump administration may be looking to tackle CA homeless crisis
Show More
New details in case of TCSO Sergeant accused of domestic violence
Police investigate central Fresno homicide
Antonio Brown's former trainer accuses him of rape
Man accused of shooting Merced Co. deputy appears in court
California Senate approves bill regulating gig economy
More TOP STORIES News