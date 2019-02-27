u.s. & world

2019 Gerber baby makes history as the first of Hmong descent

EMBED <>More Videos

The newest Gerber baby makes history as the first of Hmong descent.

Updated an hour ago
The newest Gerber baby makes history as the first of Hmong descent.

Kairi Yang is 15-months-old of Hickory North Carolina.

Gerber representatives say Baby Kairi instantly impressed the judging panel.

"As soon as we saw her photo, we fell in love with Kairi's expressive eyes and angelic face, looking toward the future and being excited for all that it holds," said Bill Partyka, President and CEO, Gerber.

Baby Kairi beat out a record-breaking 544,000 entries.

As the face of Gerber for the year, she will be featured on Gerber's social media channels and her family will receive $50,000.

"We are beyond thrilled that our sweet Kairi is Gerber's 2019 Spokesbaby," said Kairi's mom, Ying Vue. "We hope Kairi's one-of-a-kind, entertaining personality and vibrant facial expressions radiate positivity around the world, just like she does in our home every single day."

The Hmong are an ethnic group from China and Southeast Asia.

"Peter (Kairi's dad) and I are proud to be our parents' children and of the Hmong community. Hmong in our eyes is all about the close bonds we have with family," said her mom to ABC News.

Last year's official Gerber baby, Lucas Warren, also made history as the company's first-ever Gerber baby with Down syndrome

The original Gerber logo is inspired by the very first Gerber baby, Ann Turner Cook.

Cook is now 92 years old. Her family submitted a charcoal drawing of her when she was 4 months old in 1928. Her photo became the company's trademark in 1931.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societybusinessbabyasian americanus world
U.S. & WORLD
Fists fly at buffet after long wait for crab legs
Updated 2 hours ago
Southwest gets FAA approval for flights to Hawaii
Updated 2 hours ago
April the Giraffe expected to go into labor in the coming weeks
Updated 2 hours ago
Veteran asks for 100 birthday cards but gets thousands
TOP STORIES
Violent home invasion caught on camera in Sacramento
Updated 25 minutes ago
Massive flooding in Guerneville, surrounding communities
READ: Cohen's full testimony
Do you know an awesome mom? Nominate her for 2019 'Mother of the Year'
Updated 24 minutes ago
Woman facing deportation after alleged 'MAGA' hat assault
Pedestrian killed by vehicle in Central Fresno; investigation underway
Trump, Kim meet for second nuclear summit
Show More
Data: Allegations of migrant child sex abuse reported
Surveillance video captures suspects involved in Ulta Beauty theft
Police: Gunman broke into home, killed pizza deliveryman
Sheriff: Service dog's tail amputated after groomer attack
Girl Scout hero arrested on drug charges
More TOP STORIES News