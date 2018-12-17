SOCIETY

Newlyweds give back to others by taking wedding guests to shop 'Toys For Tots'

EMBED </>More Videos

Guests at one wedding walked with the newlyweds down the aisles of Target as they shopped for 'Toys for Tots.'

By
ORLANDO, Florida --
A groom didn't invite guests to join him and his bride down a traditional wedding aisle, instead he invited them to the ones at Target!

Seven years ago, Brad and Jessica Bond spent their first date shopping for items to donate to Toys for Tots. He thought it would be a fun way to acknowledge their love story by taking his entire wedding to Target.

Brad surprised everyone with $10 gift cards and they all went shopping for toys.

"I didn't know until the car ride here!" one guest said.

"Everyone thought it was a joke at first, I think, and they were like, 'No, we're seriously going," another explained.

Guests ended up spending some of their own money for extra donations. When the store manager learned what was happening, she also handed over a car full of toys.

Follow Erica Simon on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyweddingtargetgood newsfeel goodu.s. & worldtoys for totsFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Couple working with Mattel on Barbie same-sex wedding set
Merriam-Webster word of the Year 2018: Justice
Higher percentage of California pot passing safety tests
More than 1,000 Santas hit the street for charity race
More Society
Top Stories
Three people arrested after leading deputies on a pursuit through Fresno County
Man in critical condition after being shot outside a home in Lindsay
Family: Victim on phone with her mother when killed near newborn
Cause of early morning house fire in Northeast Fresno under investigation
Family asks for prayers, holiday cards for terminally ill 4-year-old girl
Clovis family plans to send stuffed stockings to Camp Fire victims
Father held his son at knifepoint, deputy was forced to shoot him to rescue the child
Fresno State Bulldogs win the Las Vegas Bowl, 31-20
Show More
Beware of this Netflix scam email
New video shows man police say sealed a cat inside a bucket
2 women released from custody after baby found dead in NYC hotel
HQ Trivia, Vine co-founder Colin Kroll dead at 34
NASA releases new images of Jupiter
More News