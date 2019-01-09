SOCIETY

News helicopter spies Mario Kart game on Kauffman Stadium's big screen in Kansas City

EMBED </>More Videos

Somebody in Kansas City just got to play the most epic game of Mario Kart: on the big screen of a major MLB stadium. (KCTV/Storyful)

Danny Clemens
KANSAS CITY, Mo. --
Somebody in Kansas City just got to play the most epic game of Mario Kart: on the big screen of a major MLB stadium.

Local television station KCTV stumbled upon the game in progress at Kauffman Stadium, home of the Kansas City Royals, after sending their news helicopter to shoot unrelated aerial footage of nearby Arrowhead Stadium.

KCTV sports reporter Tom Martin tweeted video of the game, which was shared widely on social media and garnered nearly 2 million views in less than 24 hours.



Despite speculation on Twitter, the game wasn't played by a rogue employee -- it was an officially sanctioned fundraising event put on by the team's charitable foundation, Royals Charities. As the story spread, the foundation teased that local fans "may even see a video game party on CrownVision as an auction item in 2019."


While playing a game on the big screen at any major stadium is an exciting opportunity, 37,903-seat Kauffman Stadium has extra bragging rights: when it was installed for the 2008 season, CrownVision, the stadium's LED screen was the largest high-definition LED display in the world, according to manufacturer Daktronics, though it's since been dethroned.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfun stuffvideo gameu.s. & worldhelicopterbuzzworthysocial mediaKansas City RoyalsMissouri
SOCIETY
Jerry Jones becomes owner of new $250 million 'superyacht'
Shaq sends well-wish to Marine impaled in freak accident
Joshua Tree National Park to close for cleanup
Happy Birthday, Kate Middleton!
More Society
Top Stories
President Trump threatens to cut off FEMA funding for Calif.
Facility's CEO resigns after vegetative patient gives birth; former caregiver speaks out
Teacher seen dragging 9-year-old with autism by his wrists
2 women accused of attack on transgender person at North Carolina bar
Sexual assault caught on video at Southern California bus stop; suspect sought
Bullies caught on video pouring water on girl, punching her
Woman smashes into police station in bizarre stalking case
Indiana mom of 3 kids killed at bus stop speaks out
Show More
Kmart supervisor delivers tearful goodbye as store closes after 55 years
Mom falls in love with sperm donor 12 years after giving birth to his child
Protests over death of man who went to police asking for help
Jeff Bezos, wife MacKenzie announce divorce
'I work hard all my life to have what I have:' Thief snatches man's home surveillance camera
More News