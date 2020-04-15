Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Newsom pessimistic about return of 'mass gatherings' amid COVID-19

"Mass gatherings" such as sports events, concerts and fairs are unlikely to resume this summer for Californians amid the coronavirus pandemic.
By and ABC7.com staff
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday "mass gatherings" such as sports events, concerts and fairs are unlikely to resume this summer for Californians amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to a detailed plan to modify California's statewide coronavirus restrictions, Newsom stated during his daily press briefing that there would be no large-scale events until there is herd immunity and/or a vaccine. This could be months away or longer.

"Large-scale events that bring in hundreds, thousands, tens of thousands of strangers altogether across every conceivable difference, health and otherwise, is not in the cards based upon our current guidelines and current expectations," he said.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Gov. Newsom lays framework for state to follow before stay-at-home order is modified

California has not yet established a timeline for lifting public health restrictions, Newsom said, adding that the prospect of mass gatherings is "negligible at best."

"When you suggest June, July, August, it is unlikely," he said.

RELATED: When will the country get back to normal? 3 things to know about reopening America

The state Legislature on Thursday will have its first oversight hearing into how Newsom has handled the coronavirus response. Following Newsom's announcement Tuesday, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, a Los Angeles-area Democrat, said the state "must take steps that are at once decisive and responsive to the changing conditions of the COVID crisis."

"That's what today's guidelines represent," he said.

California's local governments have been the front-line responders to the crisis.

RELATED: Fresno 'shelter-in-place' order extended, now mandatory; violators could face fines

Some, like Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area counties, have taken more aggressive approaches than called for in Newsom's stay-at-home order, in some cases requiring the public to wear face masks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
