HALLOWEEN

Next stop, Halloween! 5-year-old's school bus driver costume is custom-built for his wheelchair

EMBED </>More Videos

This Halloween, Blake Mompher might just have the coolest costume in the neighborhood: a custom yellow school bus built to fit over his wheelchair. (Megan Mompher/Facebook)

Danny Clemens
PROSPECT, Ohio --
This Halloween, Blake Mompher might just have the coolest costume in the neighborhood.

Alongside standard Halloween ghosts and witches, the Ohio 5-year-old with spina bifida will dress up as a school bus driver and don a custom-made yellow school bus costume built to fit over his wheelchair. Blake's costume, created by his grandfather Gary, even features a Blake County Schools label on the side of the bus.


Halloween might still be a few days away, but Blake recently got to take his bus, number 315, for a test drive. In photos and videos shared by his mother, Megan Mompher, Blake can be seen grinning from ear to ear.

Blake dressed up in a similar bulldozer costume that also incorporated his wheelchair in 2016, Mompher said, adding that Pinterest and other families' past costumes helped inspire this year's school bus creation.

But for Blake, the bus costume holds a special significance this Halloween.

"He always loved school buses and watches his big sisters get on the bus every day. Next year, he gets to ride one to kindergarten so we felt a bus was perfect for Halloween!" Mompher told ABC.

SEE ALSO: Chicago boy dresses as 'Beetlejuice' for Halloween
EMBED More News Videos

On Halloween, 9-year-old Anthony Alfano is a star.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhalloweenu.s. & worldfeel goodbuzzworthycostumesholidayOhio
HALLOWEEN
Your Weekend
Halloween Events across Central California
Burger King introduces 'Nightmare King' sandwich with green bun
WATCH: SoCal girl sings "I'm an avacado" as she prepares for Halloween
More halloween
SOCIETY
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Mega Millions jackpot: Things you need to consider if you win
University puts spin on homecoming to promote diversity
Advice from Lottery Lawyer: 'get quiet and get organized'
More Society
Top Stories
Family of Edison grad shot and killed while camping with his children speaks out
Hit and run crash in Merced leaves man dead
FOUND: Three children that were missing have been found
President signs memorandum on reliable water
Small plane lands on freeway in San Diego County
Breast cancer gel being tested in Chicago
Fresno City College student pleads not guilty to sex charges
Fresno woman dies after falling off cliff in Madera County
Show More
Water damage to Fresno Co. Health Department forces employees to move to other facilities
Mega Million winning numbers drawn for $1 billion jackpot
Fresno City College Student Body President pleads not guilty to alleged sex crimes
USC proposes $215M settlement in alleged gynecologist abuse
Advice from Lottery Lawyer: 'get quiet and get organized'
More News