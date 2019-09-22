Society

New Jersey troopers approach car with guns drawn, find woman in labor

RIDGEWOOD, New Jersey -- New Jersey State Police chased a speeding car for several minutes and then approached it at gunpoint once the driver finally pulled over.

Inside they found a woman in labor.

State police got a call for a car speeding northbound on Route 17 just before 11 p.m. Friday. They gave chase, signaling for the vehicle to stop.

Authorities tell NorthJersey.com that troopers drew their guns because they didn't know if the car's occupants were armed or dangerous.

When they realized what was happening, the troopers escorted the pregnant woman and her driver to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.

The woman's condition wasn't clear.
