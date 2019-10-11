nobel peace prize

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali

The 2019 Nobel Peace has been awarded to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Ahmed was cited for his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and in particular for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighbouring Eritrea.



Berit Reiss-Andersen, the chairwoman of the five-member Norwegian Nobel Institute that awards the Nobel Peace Prize said Ahmed was named for his moves to end his country's conflict with next door Eritrea within months of coming to office in 2018. He signed a "Joint Declaration of Peace and Friendship," with Eritrean Prime Minister Isaias Afwerki.

Within the Nobel Peace Prize there is a long history of prizes going to statesmen associated with ending conflicts, most recently Colombia's Juan Manuel Santos who was awarded the prize in 2016 for helping to bring his country's 50 year civil war to an end.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyu.s. & worldnobel peace prize
NOBEL PEACE PRIZE
Nobel Prize 2018 winners: See who's been honored so far
What is ICAN, this year's Nobel Peace Prize winner?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Standoff in northeast Fresno, police say man barricaded in house with weapons inside
PG&E power shutoff: Power restored to more than half of all affected customers
33-year-old man in custody after Madera authorities surround home
Father claims adopted daughter was really adult with dwarfism
Briceburg Fire: 4,900 acres, 28 percent contained
Unruly crowd, audio problems disrupt Jo Koy show in Fresno
Tulare Sheriff's Sergeant accused of domestic violence now charged with rape
Show More
USDA expands recall for chicken products sold at ALDI, Food 4 Less, Kroger
Fresno County Sheriff's Office phone lines are down: Here's where to call instead
Fresno City College students exposed to unknown chemical
ACLU files complaint against FUSD over blackface video
PG&E says more than half of customers so far restored after outages
More TOP STORIES News