Society

Popularity of non-alcoholic drinks surge with push from health conscious community, #MeToo movement influence

Bars offering more booze-free options are growing in popularity, especially among women, according to new research.

Requests for "mocktails" grew 35% as a beverage type on the menus of bars and restaurants from 2016 to this year, according to global market research firm Mintel.

Researchers say the uptick comes as fewer people overall are drinking alcohol away from home, and the #MeToo movement has some women seeking a more comfortable bar environment.

Mocktails aren't just proliferating at sober bars. Regular bars and restaurants are cluing into the idea that alcohol-free customers want more than a Shirley Temple or a splash of cranberry with a spritz.

Amanda Topper, associate director of food-service research for Mintel, said 17% of 1,288 people surveyed between the ages of 22 to 24 who drink away from home said they're interested in mocktails.

The interest, she said, is also driven in part by the health and wellness movement, and the availability of higher-quality ingredients as bartenders take mocktails more seriously.

"It really started a few years ago with the whole idea of dry January, when consumers cut out alcohol for that month," Topper said. "It's shifted to a long-term movement and lifestyle choice."

Mainstream suppliers are also catching on. Beer companies are experimenting with alcohol-free selections, and Coca-Cola North America gobbled up the popular Topo Chico premium sparkling mineral water. The U.K.'s Seedlip brand bills itself as the world's first non-alcoholic spirits. It comes in three flavor profiles with ingredients like hand-picked peas from founder Ben Branson's farm in the English countryside.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhealthbarmoneydrinkingalcoholwomen
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 firefighters injured after fire engine flips on rural Tulare County road: CHP
33 bodies recovered, 1 missing after Santa Barbara boat fire
CHP investigating crash that killed bicyclist near Kerman
Illinois teen hospitalized with vaping illness, parents say
Firefighters battle third fire at vacant building in central Fresno this year
Pentagon sidelines 127 building projects to fund border wall
Several accidents cause major traffic jam on Highway 168
Show More
6 people displaced after apartment fire in east central Fresno
10-year-old girl struck by car in Coalinga, police say
Tulare Co. homicide victim identified as 56-year-old dairy owner
START HERE: Several displaced after overnight apartment fire, tracking Hurricane Dorian
Suspect stole ag equipment then sold it on Facebook for a profit
More TOP STORIES News