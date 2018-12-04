HOLIDAY

NORAD, Google launch Santa tracker sites in preparation for Christmas Eve

Get ready to follow Santa as he delivers presents to children around the world this Christmas.

Two sites have announced their plans to track the big guy in the red suit come Christmas Eve.

NORAD Santa Tracker: The North American Aerospace Defense Command tracks Santa every year, in addition to helping him answer phone calls and letters. The tradition began more than 50 years ago when the wrong number was printed in a newspaper.

Though the Santa Tracker is not yet live, Santa's Village has games, videos and music for kids and kids at heart who want to get in the Christmas spirit.

RELATED: 25 ways to get in the Christmas spirit

Google Santa Tracker: Google's version of the Santa tracker also has games, videos and lessons on its website while we wait for the big day. Google has a new game this year called Elf Maker.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societychristmassanta clausholiday
Related
Oops, wrong number! The story behind NORAD's Santa tracker
HOLIDAY
6 awesome cookie recipes for your holiday party
New toy now plays 'Baby Shark" song
Holiday gift guide 2018: Everything you need to know
How teen's essay won family heat for the holidays
More holiday
SOCIETY
Pres. George HW Bush reminisces on signing Disabilities Act
How teen's essay won family heat for the holidays
WATCH: George HW Bush funeral plans, life and legacy
Classic Christmas tune banned from SF airwaves amid #MeToo
More Society
Top Stories
Police: Suspected driver involved in Tower District hit and run free on bail
Delay in trial of woman accused of shoving friend off bridge
Classic Christmas tune banned from SF airwaves amid #MeToo
Disabled woman left alone in airport overnight
Trooper tossed into the air by spinning, out-of-control car
How teen's essay won family heat for the holidays
Postal worker of 30 years killed in Southern California crash
85-year-old man escapes alligator attack
Show More
9-year-old gets town to end ban on snowball fights
DUI driver arrested for injuring Madera high schooler at bus stop
Manhunt underway for 4 suspects involved in Tower District hit and run
Detectives investigate death as homicide after man was dragged by wife's car in Chowchilla
Police arrest shooting suspect after 4 hour standoff in Central Fresno
More News