Society

North Carolina couple celebrates 82 years of marriage

EMBED <>More Videos

Charlotte couple celebrates 82 years of marriage.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A Charlotte couple may have one of the longest marriages ever.

On Sunday, D.W. Williams and his wife, Willie Williams celebrated their birthdays and 82 years of marriage.

DW is 103 years old and his lifetime bride is 100.

Family members threw a party for them at First Mayfield Memorial Baptist in north Charlotte.

"To see them at this age and still doing well, it's just a blessing to have them here," great-granddaughter BJ Williams-Greene told ABC affiliate WSOC.

What's their secret?

"I don't have no secret for that, just be nice to each other," D.W. and Willie Williams both said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycharlottencbuzzworthymarriage100 yearsfamilygood newsfeel good
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Chaos erupts, multiple people injured outside Nipsey Hussle vigil
Nipsey Hussle shooting: Police identify suspect
Bay Area woman targeted for speaking Spanish, racist rant caught on camera
Man says he was attacked by DoorDash worker at Denny's
Bay Area chemical engineer charged with trying to poison co-worker to death
HOLY GUACAMOLE!: Closed border may mean end of avocados in U.S.
Some Valley shoppers will see increased sales tax on their receipts
Show More
VIDEO: Clerk disarms robber with shotgun
Video shows man stealing lottery display case from Visalia liquor store
Judge blocks California's high-capacity ammunition ban
Battle over street repair funding brews between city officials
Father gunned down outside his home in Selma
More TOP STORIES News