Northeast Fresno teen's video of 'Kajabe Can Can' goes viral

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A 16-year-old in Northeast Fresno has gone viral after a video of him flipping over a trash can was posted all over social media.

This game called "Kujabe Can Can" is similar to tug-of-war.

It shows Clovis North Sophomore Luke Bletscher fighting to win the game by not touching the trash can as his opponent throws him around with a rope.

Luke says he posted the video Sunday and so far it has been seen more than four million times.

"It's surprising because I put it up there expecting to get 30 likes from all my friends and then it blew up and it's just crazy," Luke said.

Luke says he's an avid skateboarder and soccer player which may speak to his athletic ability.
