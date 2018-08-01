SOCIETY

#InMyFeelings challenge draws ire of NTSB as people begin to jump out of moving cars

Dr. Rich Constantine's take on the Drake ''#InMyFeelings'' challenge is getting more attention than the dentist expected. (Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

The #InMyFeelingsChallenge, this summer's social media phenomenon where fans film themselves dancing to Drake's latest single, is beginning to pose a safety hazard in the eyes of the National Transportation Safety Board.

Though many participants started out filming themselves dancing in the street (mimicking Shiggy, an online personality who is credited with creating and popularizing the challenge), many have now begun filming themselves jumping out of moving cars and dancing in the street.

One Florida man, Jaylen Norwood, tried to take it even further. He planned to jump on the hood of a friend's car during the challenge, but it did not go as planned.

One Florida man is laughing it off after his ''#InMyFeelingsChallenge'' went very wrong.


More than a few other would-be participants took to social media to share their failed versions of the challenge, also known as the #KekeChallenge.



The NTSB is among a growing list of law enforcement agencies that have warned against jumping out of a moving vehicle for obvious safety reasons.

"Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death in the U.S. Hopping out of a moving vehicle or jumping into lanes of traffic to show your dance moves is foolish and dangerous -- to you and those around you," Nicholas Worrell, the agency's Chief of Safety Advocacy, told The Blast. "There's a time and place for everything, but our nation's highways and roadways are no place for the #inmyfeelings challenge."
