A woman who was deported last year has received the perfect gift in time for the holidays: Being able to be home with her children.Maria Mendoza Sanchez came to the U.S. illegally in the mid-90s, went to college and has worked at Highland Hospital as an oncology nurse up until she was deported in 2017, alongside her husband due to strict Trump administration policies. The deportation forced her to leave her four children behind."There were many nights I couldn't sleep. There were many days I was ready to give up," Sanchez said.Over a year later, U.S. immigration officials approved a waiver allowing her to receive an H1B visa to return to the United States legally."I am very happy to be here. I'm very happy to be back. This is really a dream that I never expected was going to come true," Sanchez says. "I don't know what I'm going to be doing, but I know I am going to be with them and that's going to be the best Christmas ever."