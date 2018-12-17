DEPORTATION

Nurse who was deported to Mexico last year reunited with family in time for holidays

EMBED </>More Videos

Nurse who was deported to Mexico last year reunited with family in time for holidays

SAN FRANCISCO, California --
A woman who was deported last year has received the perfect gift in time for the holidays: Being able to be home with her children.

Maria Mendoza Sanchez came to the U.S. illegally in the mid-90s, went to college and has worked at Highland Hospital as an oncology nurse up until she was deported in 2017, alongside her husband due to strict Trump administration policies. The deportation forced her to leave her four children behind.

"There were many nights I couldn't sleep. There were many days I was ready to give up," Sanchez said.

Over a year later, U.S. immigration officials approved a waiver allowing her to receive an H1B visa to return to the United States legally.

"I am very happy to be here. I'm very happy to be back. This is really a dream that I never expected was going to come true," Sanchez says. "I don't know what I'm going to be doing, but I know I am going to be with them and that's going to be the best Christmas ever."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydeportationholidayfamilychristmasCalifornia
DEPORTATION
Students create board game focused on deportation
95-year-old Nazi war criminal deported from New York
Fresno groups helping children caught up in immigration courts
Queens father arrested during green card interview
More deportation
SOCIETY
Higher percentage of CA pot products passing safety tests
Newlyweds take wedding guests to shop 'Toys For Tots'
Couple working with Mattel on Barbie same-sex wedding set
Merriam-Webster word of the Year 2018: Justice
More Society
Top Stories
Man killed in fiery crash connected to deadly shooting and other crimes in South Valley, authorities say
Three people arrested after leading deputies on a pursuit through Fresno County
Police looking for suspect in shooting and armed robbery in Exeter
Teen vaping doubles as other drug, alcohol use falls
Retired police dog dumped at animal shelter
Higher percentage of CA pot products passing safety tests
Porch pirates steal gifts for orphaned kids in need
UPS driver accused of helping porch pirates
Show More
Driver slaps man after nearly running him over
Utah to set nation's strictest blood alcohol limit at 0.05
Man in critical condition after being shot outside a home in Lindsay
Family: Victim on phone with her mother when killed near newborn
Cause of early morning house fire in Northeast Fresno under investigation
More News