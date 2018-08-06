U.S. & WORLD

Obsessed with selfies? Experts say it could be a sign of a serious problem

Snapcat surgery

Perfect teeth. Flawless skin. No warts or wrinkles. The images are becoming commonplace.

But now, doctors are raising the red flag about our obsession with our images on selfies and social media.

In fact, some doctors have coined an unofficial name for it: "Snapchat Dysmorphia."

According to an opinion piece in a recent edition of the JAMA Facial and Plastic Surgery, "The pervasiveness of these filtered images can take a toll on one's self-esteem, make one feel inadequate for not looking a certain way in the real world, and may even act as a trigger and lead to body dysmorphic disorder (BDD)."

They're seeing an increasing number of patients seeking cosmetic surgery for the express purpose of trying to look like their filtered images on selfies.

The medical experts are calling the trend "alarming," and say these altered images are "blurring the line between reality and fantasy" for some people.
