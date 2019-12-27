Officer given stuffed toy replica of K-9 dog after passing in early December

WASHINGTON STATE -- A Washington state family gave back to a grieving officer who lost his K-9 partner earlier this month.Cassandra Berg says Officer Madsen has picked up her family when they've gone through difficult times in the past by inviting her children into the station to meet their K9 officers.When she learned of his loss, she stepped in to help.She ordered a stuffed toy that was replicated from an image of K-9 officer Lemon.Berg says she was grateful for the opportunity to give back to the officer who has done so much for her community and family.