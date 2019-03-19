Society

Boy with autism calls 911 after his teddy bear goes missing in New Jersey

EMBED <>More Videos

A New Jersey police officer helped a boy with autism find his missing teddy bear.

By Eyewitness News
WOODBRIDGE, New Jersey -- A family in New Jersey is thanking a local police officer for his kindness, after he helped their son with autism find his lost teddy bear.

12-year-old Ryan Paul of Woodbridge was so upset that his teddy bear named Freddy went missing while the boy was playing in his bedroom, that he called 911 for help.

"I said Ryan, did you call 911?," said Ryan's father Robert Paul, "and he said 'yes', and I said why? And he said, 'Teddy bear rescue.'"

A few minutes later, Officer Khari Manzini arrived to make sure everything was okay.

"We found the teddy bear, the teddy bear was OK," Officer Manzini said, "He was in safe hands, no injuries, nothing like that."

Manzini had received special training in autism recognition and response, and says it comes in handy in situations like this.

Ryan is happy that little Freddy is back where he belongs and was also excited to get some photos with a police officer.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societywoodbridgemiddlesex county911 calllost and foundpolice
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man shot, paralyzed in officer-involved shooting wins $2.25 million settlement
Netherlands shooting: 3 dead, 3 in custody
3 dead as hundreds of homes flooded across Midwest
Africa cyclone's death toll into the hundreds
Teen with broom saves children from dog attack in Chicago
Hilton recycling used bars of soap for communities in need
New guidelines advise against daily aspirin for older adults
Show More
Midwest flooding could have impact on Valley livestock
Man rescued after car rolls over into canal in Fresno County
ACLU: Tulare and Merced Police shared license plate reader data with ICE
Jurors to decide fate of Clovis man accused of shooting, beating wife
Fresno DUI arrests up, another driver arrested after weekend crash
More TOP STORIES News