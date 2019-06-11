Society

Minnesota officer mows elderly woman's lawn after doing welfare check

You usually don't see police officers out doing yard work, but one Minnesota officer got behind a mower to help out an elderly woman.

Orono Officer Matt Siltala did a welfare check for a woman last week.

After seeing she was OK, he asked her about her overgrown grass.

She said she couldn't find help so Siltala grabbed her mower and cut the front yard.

Police said in a followup comment that other people have since inquired about helping the woman with her lawn.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyu.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News