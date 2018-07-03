HOUSTON, Texas --Sometimes, it's an unexpected moment that can bring someone the biggest of smiles.
Juan Mancha, a DJ in Houston, was working a quinceanera on June 30.
During one of the songs, Mancha captured a sweet moment between a Houston police officer and a girl in a wheelchair.
The officer asked a little girl, identified as Saori, to dance.
Mancha recorded the dance on video and posted it on Facebook with the caption:
"This is why I love my job. This cop asked her to dance. She's so beautiful," Mancha wrote.
The officer is seen twirling Saori around the dance floor.
The Houston Police Department Facebook page shared the video and thanked Mancha for posting it. They identified the officer as Officer Fernandez.
"This is what #relationalpolicing is about," the caption read.
So far, the video has been viewed more than 54,000 times and has spread a lot of love across the internet.