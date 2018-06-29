Officials announce Granite Park Soccer expansion

Officials announced Friday that Granite Park will now enter the next phase of its revitalization-- a soccer park expansion.Fourteen months ago the once deserted complex was transformed by investing into a state-of-the-art baseball facility. Since then the three baseball/softball fields have resulted in more than 500,000 visitors to Granite Park.Officials said the response to the new Granite Park has been so great that in order to keep up with community demand they are now launching their new expansion. This will include 10 acres of new modern soccer facilities, four full-size soccer fields, and eight small size soccer fields."I am extremely proud that our partnership with the City of Fresno allowed me to utilize both my business acumen and passion to serve my community. This further private investment will improve our City's quality of life by ensuring our youth and community have access to desperately needed safe green space," said Terance Frazier, TFS Investments, CEO.These new fields will allow Granite Park to host up to 90 soccer games a week.