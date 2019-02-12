SOCIETY

Town officials honor kids spotted saying Pledge of Allegiance outside fire department

EMBED </>More Videos

Roseboro town officials honored two boys for saying the Pledge of Allegiance as the flag was raised to full staff.

By
ROSEBORO, N.C. --
Roseboro town officials honored two boys on Tuesday for saying the Pledge of Allegiance as the flag was raised to full staff.

It happened Friday when Chaplain Herring was raising the flag to full staff.

"It's times like these...these moments in time that bring us together as one and it's amazing when it's the kids that do it," said Herring.


Six-year-old Derrick Ingram Jr. and seven-year-old Thomas Edward Jones Jr. told ABC11 they said the pledge because it was the right thing to do.

The special moment was captured and went viral over the course of days.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societychildrenflagsfirefightersfeel good
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
150K Californians affected by Real ID delay may see relief in 2-3 weeks
Little League team helps woman who lost home in fire
Valentine's Day movies to suit every mood
Creative ways to treat yourself on Valentine's Day
More Society
Top Stories
Dos Palos officer killed after slow speed chase with law enforcement, neighbors say
2 brothers arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to missing teen in Southern California
Officers rescue freezing dog tied to porch, feed her McDonald's
New Jersey burglary suspect flips off camera in mugshot
3 puppies born without front legs seeking forever home
Video: Rescuers pull newborn baby from storm drain
Target recalls toddler unicorn boots due to possible choking hazard
Business owners, local leaders react to scale back on High-Speed Rail
Show More
Police investigate 4-car crash on Highway 168
California State of the State: Gov. Newsom curtails plan for High-Speed Rail
Portion of Merced County road closed due to weak bridge
New restrictions could hurt business for California card rooms
Almond growers hope for break in storms to protect blooms
More News