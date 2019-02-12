ROSEBORO, N.C. --Roseboro town officials honored two boys on Tuesday for saying the Pledge of Allegiance as the flag was raised to full staff.
It happened Friday when Chaplain Herring was raising the flag to full staff.
"It's times like these...these moments in time that bring us together as one and it's amazing when it's the kids that do it," said Herring.
Six-year-old Derrick Ingram Jr. and seven-year-old Thomas Edward Jones Jr. told ABC11 they said the pledge because it was the right thing to do.
The special moment was captured and went viral over the course of days.