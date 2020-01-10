Society

Parents want teacher fired for nudging napping preschooler with her foot

New Orleans -- Parents are calling for a New Orleans teacher to be fired after she was caught on camera nudging a napping preschooler with her foot.

A fellow educator, Dominique Birotte recorded the scene hoping officials would do something about it.

She says she released the clip when they didn't, leading a small protest outside Crocker College Prep.

The school viewed the incident differently saying Birotte only posted the video because she was let go.

They say that they don't condone the teacher's actions and they have talked to her.

Officials say the parent of the child seen in the video had a chance to watch it.

As of Jan. 9, the teacher still had her job.
