ABC30.com Original

Parlier teen collecting school supplies for foster youth

By
A Parlier teenager is collecting backpacks and school supplies that will be donated to foster youth in need.

Isabelle Gonzales has collected 117 backpacks for foster children at Transitions Children's Services.

Gonzales also organized a veteran banner program in Parlier and hosts a Christmas gift drive during the holidays.

Califas, a band out of the Visalia area, donated 16 backpacks to Gonzales at the Fowler Farmer's Market on Wednesday.

Bobby Salazar's has also sponsored Gonzales and is donating to the drive.

The drive will continue until August 5. If you'd like to get involved, contact Gonzales here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyback to schoolschoolparlierbackpackabc30.com originaldonations
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC30.COM ORIGINAL
Local 12-year-old swims across Lake Tahoe
Recovering addicts helping Fresno's addicted at CAP
Nearly one million pounds of food saved through UC Merced program
At 78 years old, Merced man still pushing the limits as drag racer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gilroy shooting: Injured victims thank doctors for saving their life
Fresno County DUI crash: Man gets 6 years in prison for death of girlfriend
Navy: Pilot died in fighter jet crash in Death Valley National Park
21-year-old man seriously injured after fall in Yosemite National Park
Two families displaced after house fire in southeast Fresno
Fresno Co. Sheriff's deputies need help locating registered sex offender
What witnesses saw after a Navy jet crashed in Death Valley National Park
Show More
DA: No criminal case yet against father involved in twins' hot car death
Neighbors left with costly repairs after car windows shattered in Fresno
How detectives traced 3 buried bodies and nabbed Squaw Valley serial killer
UPDATE:Missing 10-year-old Coalinga girl found safe with boyfriend
Navy F/A-18E fighter jet crashes in Inyo County
More TOP STORIES News