Parlier teen collecting school supplies for foster youth

A Parlier teenager is collecting backpacks and school supplies that will be donated to foster youth in need.
Isabelle Gonzales has collected 117 backpacks for foster children at Transitions Children's Services.
Gonzales also organized a veteran banner program in Parlier and hosts a Christmas gift drive during the holidays.
Califas, a band out of the Visalia area, donated 16 backpacks to Gonzales at the Fowler Farmer's Market on Wednesday.
Bobby Salazar's has also sponsored Gonzales and is donating to the drive.
The drive will continue until August 5. If you'd like to get involved, contact Gonzales here.
