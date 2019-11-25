Parlier teen presents local vets and their families with banners in their honor

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Parlier teen is honoring our hometown heroes by making sure their service to our country is on full display.
Parlier High School junior Isabelle Gonzales launched a military banner project to honor Parlier's men and women of service. On Sunday, 26 banners were presented to the veterans and their families.
The banners she creates line Parlier Avenue from Memorial Day to Veterans Day every year. The teen took on the project after her grandmother told her about a similar program.
On Sunday, families had the chance to see their banners up close and personal.
"Just being able to come and meet the families like today, I've had a couple of families come up to me, and it's just nice seeing the smiles on their faces," Gonzales said.
She says she already has 13 veteran banners lined up for next year, and she'll reopen the application process in 2020. Families interested can fill out an application and have the opportunity to pay for the banner or seek out a sponsor.
The payment goes toward covering the cost to create them, as Gonzales doesn't profit from the project. In addition to creating the banner program, Gonzales is also her senior class president and a varsity softball player.
