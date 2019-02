Pentatonix, a world-renowned a cappella group, has announced it will be performing at the Save Mart Center in May.The concert will be May 14 and starts at 8:00 p.m.Tickets prices range from $29.50 to $129.50 and go on sale February 15 at noon.Pentatonix is a group from Texas that is known for their covers of widely known pop songs and Christmas songs.