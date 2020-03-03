Society

Penthouse from Urban Cowboy up for sale in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- The downtown Houston penthouse suite where John Travolta had a romantic encounter with "Pam" in the movie Urban Cowboy is now on the market.

The penthouse at 2016 Main Street has magnificent panoramic views of downtown.

One of the scenes from the movie is shot in front of the windows looking out on the lights of Houston.

The unit on the 26th floor is almost 4,000 square feet and is loaded with upgrades and features.

It can be yours for just $725,000!

Watch the video above for a walk-through of the luxurious property in the video above!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonjohn travoltamoviesreal estate
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man hit and killed by car in central Fresno, alcohol a possible factor
2020 Primary Election Voter's Guide
At least 19 dead after tornadoes hit Nashville, central Tenn.: officials
Father shoots son in apparent murder-suicide at Hanford home
What to know ahead of Super Tuesday
California braces for long lines at Super Tuesday primary
Andrew Janz and Jerry Dyer both feeling confident with campaigns
Show More
Super Tuesday 2020: Biden looks to blunt Sanders' rise
Video captures fight erupting on cruise ship after coronavirus scare
Man killed, 2 others injured in crash at Tulare County line, CHP says
Eat at Lazy Dog this week to benefit Valley Children's Hospital
Video, confessions, witnesses prove who carried out "racist killing spree" in Fresno
More TOP STORIES News