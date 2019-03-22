Society

People don't become fully-formed adults until their 30s: Report

EMBED <>More Videos

People don't become fully-formed adults until their 30s: Report. Watch the story from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on March 20, 2019.

According to a new report, people don't become fully-formed adults until they're in their thirties.

Scientists from Cambridge University say even though the law deems a person an adult when they turn 18, the brain doesn't mature until 30 at the earliest.

The lead researcher says we don't move from childhood right into adulthood. Rather, there's a trajectory that lingers in between the two stages.

They admit that some may advance faster than others, but don't put too much pressure on yourself if you don't feel like a grown-up yet.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyhealthcheckbuzzworthybig talkersu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man shot by woman in southwest Fresno after charging at her friend with knife
Thieves hit ranch four times in 1 night, steal property worth $10,000
Tyson recalls chicken strip products due to possible metal contamination
UPDATE: City of Fresno rejects proposal to make giving to panhandlers illegal
Another Fresno Ulta Beauty store robbed at lightning speed
Hunt on for Visalia man who jumped into frigid river to escape cops
US figure skater accused of slashing South Korean opponent
Show More
California water tax: Mixed reactions in Valley over proposal
2 arrested after pregnant woman repeatedly stabbed in carjacking
Gov. Newsom pushes for fee to clean up tainted water
Woman pulled over for possible DUI runs onto Hwy 99, hit and killed by car
Investigation continues to find cause behind ITC facility fire
More TOP STORIES News