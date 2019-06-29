Society

Pepsi to ditch plastic water bottles in favor of aluminum

Pepsi is ditching plastic bottles for some of its products in an attempt to reduce plastic waste.

The drink company, which was founded in New Bern, North Carolina, announced the environmental plan Friday.

As early as 2020, Pepsi's Aquafina water will be sold in aluminum cans at restaurants. The company is still working out the details of a rollout to retail stores.

Plastic waste is piling up. Experts have said there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish by 2050.

"Tackling plastic waste is one of my top priorities and I take this challenge personally," PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta said in a statement. "We are doing our part to address the issue head on by reducing, recycling and reinventing our packaging."

Pepsi has not made any plans to get rid of plastic soda bottles. However, it said it has pledged to make new plastic bottles using 25% recycled material.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyncenvironmentpepsiplastic bottlesplastic bottlesplastic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News