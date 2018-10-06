SAN FRANCISCO --The people have spoken -- and it looks like they want the watchful Eye of Sauron from "The Lord of the Rings" to look down upon San Francisco.
A Change.org petition is currently underway to display the image on Halloween night. More than 2,500 people have signed so far.
Curbed San Francisco reached out to Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, but he says he has no control over the tower's display because the building is owned by Boston Properties.
If Benioff had his way, he says he'd prefer it to become a signal for Batkid.
Batkid is Miles Scott, the young cancer survivor who, in November 2013, saved San Francisco during one of the largest Make-A-Wish projects ever produced.