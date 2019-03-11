Society

Philadelphia police officer helps boy pump bicycle tires

Philadelphia officer helps boy with inflate tires. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on March 11, 2019.

They protect and serve - and also help children with their bikes.

The Action Cam caught a Philadelphia police officer coming to the aid of a young boy at Southwest Detectives on Sunday.

Sgt. McCabe of the 18th District saw that the boy's bicycle tires were a little deflated.

So the officer helped pump a little air into both tires.

The youngster then rode off with a big smile on his face.

