Philadelphia police officer helps boy pump bicycle tires

They protect and serve - and also help children with their bikes.
The Action Cam caught a Philadelphia police officer coming to the aid of a young boy at Southwest Detectives on Sunday.
Sgt. McCabe of the 18th District saw that the boy's bicycle tires were a little deflated.
So the officer helped pump a little air into both tires.
The youngster then rode off with a big smile on his face.
