Photo of potty training on airplane goes viral

There are a lot of methods and a lot of opinions when it comes to potty training, and all of that played out on social media after a picture went viral of a mom sitting her child on a portable potty in the aisle of an airplane.

Someone posted it on the Passenger Shaming Facebook page.

Most people were totally against it, calling it everything from disgusting to outrageous. But others - moms in particular - jumped in to this woman's defense.

They say potty training is going great at home and then you venture out. The kid has to go at that moment, so what do you do?

Most say they carry those portable potties, and while it's not ideal, sometimes it's the only option.

So, they say while it's so easy to judge this mom and this public potty situation, they say try to have a little sympathy for a parent doing their best.
