SOCIETY

Photos of businessman, toddler bonding in airport go viral

EMBED </>More Videos

A photo of a businessman and a toddler bonding in an airport is going viral.

Photos of a businessman and a toddler becoming fast friends went viral, warming hearts across the country.

Little Carter Jean, only 16 months old, is seen in the photo in her blue stripped pajamas making friends in the airport with a complete stranger.

"I asked her if she went to sit next to me and she did it. Now we just are having a conversation and I showed her some Snoopy videos and we just had a good time," said Joseph Wright, the businessman in the photos.

Carter's father was touched by the man's kindness. He shared a photo on Facebook, writing, "Watching them in that moment, I couldn't help but think, different genders, different races, different generations, and the best of friends. This is the world I want for her."

"He was just very kind of my daughter the entire time. Even when she was you know being a toddler and grabbing and touching and flipping through tablet and calendars popping up from time to time and I'm like oh he's going to leave stuff and you know he just you care less," said Kevin Armentrout, father.

The post has been shared more than 140,000 times since Saturday. For those 45 minutes time stood still, both Carter and Joseph Wright forming an undeniable bond.

"It just warmed my heart a little. Just wanted to share her food with somebody else. That was very touching," Wright said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyviraltoddleru.s. & world
SOCIETY
Mom celebrates son coming out with transgender-reveal photo shoot
Pentatonix coming to the Save Mart Center in May
Valentine's Day: Name roach after ex, shred photo at Hooters
Single dad criticized for bringing daughter to work
More Society
Top Stories
Woman accused of embezzling more than $100,000 from Porterville bank
'Joke was on me:' Mom says North Carolina officers aimed guns at son with autism
African Americans at greater risk of Alzheimer's disease
Photographer hopes Polar Vortex portrait will draw attention to Chicago's homeless
Alleged Super Bowl ticket scammer arrested at Pechanga
Vets bring nearly frozen, unresponsive cat back to life
Single dad criticized for bringing daughter to work
Family's tip helps NY investigators nab child sex predator
Show More
Medical assistant gave patients illegal Botox injections: police
Dad steps off train to smoke, leaves baby on board
Gucci pulls 'blackface sweater' from stores after complaints
Nature of force questioned in video of Clovis student taken down by campus police
How protected is the Central Valley from Measles?
More News