CAL FIRE

Pilot shortage grounding CAL FIRE planes

EMBED </>More Videos

California’s long and deadly wildfire season is taking a toll on firefighting pilots, causing some burnout.

California's long and deadly wildfire season is taking a toll on firefighting pilots, causing some burnout.

CAL FIRE says it's been forced to ground as many as six aircraft at a time because of staffing shortages.

Pilots typically work a six-day on, one day off schedule with long winter breaks, but with fire season extending into winter, more pilots are getting exhausted, and there's no one to replace them.

CAL FIRE Deputy Director Mike Mohler said half of this year's tanker pilot trainee class decided not to sign on.

"You train those pilots, and they may determine as they go through the training, it may not be for them. It is very dangerous with a very specific skill set. So some start the training and say, 'No, this is not for me.'"

An average of four of the state's 23 tankers were grounded last month due to the lack of staff.

CAL FIRE says it compensates for it by using privately-contracted planes and locking up several air tankers for exclusive use on California fires.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycal firefirefighters
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAL FIRE
CalFire receives $234 million in emergency funding
I-5 reopens in Shasta County; Delta Fire grows to 40,903 acres
New tech upgrades to assist firefighters in future wildfires
Delta Fire closes portion of Interstate 5 through weekend
15,000-acre fire closes I-5 north of Redding
More cal fire
SOCIETY
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
NASA astronauts return to Earth after 197-day mission
Deputy pushed woman in wheelchair home when it ran out of power
Photo highlights push for changing tables in all bathrooms
More Society
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News