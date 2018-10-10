The pier at Pismo Beach along the Central Coast is closer to reopening.
Construction crews removed a crane from the site earlier this week.
The structure has been closed for more than a year while undergoing a face-lift.
And it looks like it will be opening ahead of schedule.
Crews are now working to finish makeovers for the plaza and parking lot.
The pier will officially re-open Saturday, October 20th, during the 72nd annual Pismo Beach Clam festival.
Pismo Beach Pier to reopen ahead of schedule
SOCIETY
More society
Tulare County Church Pastor didn't report graffiti, but an Officer spotted it and decided to do something about it
SOCIETY
More Society
Top Stories
More News