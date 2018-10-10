Pismo Beach Pier to reopen ahead of schedule

The pier at Pismo Beach along the Central Coast is closer to reopening.Construction crews removed a crane from the site earlier this week.The structure has been closed for more than a year while undergoing a face-lift.And it looks like it will be opening ahead of schedule.Crews are now working to finish makeovers for the plaza and parking lot.The pier will officially re-open Saturday, October 20th, during the 72nd annual Pismo Beach Clam festival.