SOCIETY

Pismo Beach Pier to reopen ahead of schedule

EMBED </>More Videos

It will reopen in time for the 72nd annual Clam Festival.

The pier at Pismo Beach along the Central Coast is closer to reopening.

Construction crews removed a crane from the site earlier this week.

The structure has been closed for more than a year while undergoing a face-lift.

And it looks like it will be opening ahead of schedule.

Crews are now working to finish makeovers for the plaza and parking lot.

The pier will officially re-open Saturday, October 20th, during the 72nd annual Pismo Beach Clam festival.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societysocietybeaches
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Hoof-pounding excitement at the Big Fresno Fair horse races
Tulare County Church Pastor didn't report graffiti, but an Officer spotted it and decided to do something about it
Florida Chic-Fil-A celebrates store regular for his 100th birthday
SPONSORED: School: Then vs. Now
More society
SOCIETY
Video of little girls' swim strut goes viral
Woman removed from flight over 'emotional support' squirrel
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Children over 12 face jail time for trick-or-treating in some towns
More Society
Top Stories
Live Hurricane Michael coverage from ABC News
Sinaloa cartel members arrested in SoCal drug bust operation
Early morning fire damages Madera home and closes busy roadway
The Latest: Hurricane Michael's top winds nearly 150 mph
Hurricane Michael strengthens to Cat 4, drenching Florida's Panhandle
Wind-whipped flames spread to West Central Fresno home reducing it to rubble
Visalia home severely damaged in late night fire. Investigation underway into cause
PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael
Show More
Fallen debris causes early morning traffic standstill on Highway 180
Woman removed from flight over 'emotional support' squirrel
Bail bondsman shoots suspect in Southwest Fresno while trying to serve a warrant
Fresno police officer charged with two felonies, extreme violence
Faraday Future fights with Chinese investor as production nears at Hanford plant
More News