California voters will get a chance to weigh in on Daylight Saving Time.Governor Brown signed a bill Thursday that would ask voters to repeal the current system and give lawmakers the power to adjust the time with a two-thirds vote.Assembly Bill 807, "Directs the Secretary of State to place an initiative on the ballot to allow voters to decide whether to authorize the Legislature, by a two thirds vote of the members, to make changes to the state's observance of daylight saving time consistent with, and to the extent authorized by, Federal law."As he signed the bill, the Governor included a note that acknowledged the circuitous path to approving the plan, and finished with what appeared to be a "bright" note of support, "Fiat lux!" which is Latin for "Let there be light!"Supporters say daylight saving is outdated. Opponents call the effort an expensive waste of taxpayer money.