DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME

Plan to end Daylight Saving Time heads to California voters

California voters may get a chance to weigh in on Daylight Saving Time.

By Ricky Courtney
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KFSN) --
California voters will get a chance to weigh in on Daylight Saving Time.

Governor Brown signed a bill Thursday that would ask voters to repeal the current system and give lawmakers the power to adjust the time with a two-thirds vote.

Assembly Bill 807, "Directs the Secretary of State to place an initiative on the ballot to allow voters to decide whether to authorize the Legislature, by a two thirds vote of the members, to make changes to the state's observance of daylight saving time consistent with, and to the extent authorized by, Federal law."

As he signed the bill, the Governor included a note that acknowledged the circuitous path to approving the plan, and finished with what appeared to be a "bright" note of support, "Fiat lux!" which is Latin for "Let there be light!"

Supporters say daylight saving is outdated. Opponents call the effort an expensive waste of taxpayer money.

FULL TEXT OF GOVERNOR BROWN'S SIGNING NOTE:
I am signing Assembly Bill 807.

This measure directs the Secretary of State to place a proposition on the statewide ballot enabling voters to repeal the state's Daylight Saving Time Act.

If passed, it will -- albeit through a circuitous path -- open the door for year-round daylight saving.

Fiat lux!

Sincerely,
Edmund G. Brown Jr.
